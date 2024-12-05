New trailer for Revenge of the Savage Planet crash lands on YouTube

What happens when you combine the satiric spirit of filmmaker Mel Brooks and cram into a parody of the galaxy exploring No Man's Sky? You get something like Journey to the Savage Planet , a funny, world conquering blaster fest that proves Ian Malcolm's chaos theory of colonization while also providing a healthy dose of good, ol' fashioned fart jokes.

Unfortunately, the game's original studio Typhoon Studios got swallowed up and spat out when Google closed down its Stadia Games and Entertainment division and all of its studios in 2019. Fortunately for us, some of those developers got back together, formed a new outfit called Raccoon Logic, raised some investment money from Tencent and took back the rights to their game for a brand new adventure.

A sequel called Revenge of the Savage Planet is on its way to PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5 in May of next year and a trailer just popped up during the PC Gaming Show.

Revenge of the Savage Planet appears to be sticking to its roots as a comedy adventure game about ruthless corporations battling the forces of nature across the galaxy for more territory it can call its own. The trailer features the return of Martin Tweed, the ruthless CEO of Kindred Technologies. There's also a new FMV character in the trailer called Gunther Harrison, another ruthless CEO from a rival corporation called Alta Interglobal, who looks like a cross between Megamind and Morbo from Futurama.

The new game can be played in solo or co-op mode. There are chances to uncover secrets, battle alien beasts and build your own colony on these worlds. There's also a lot of flying slime, silly violence and savage attacks on corporate colonization thrown into the mix. If that's what you liked about the first version, then it looks like there's plenty more where that came from with Revenge of the Savage Planet.