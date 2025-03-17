Next-gen Snapdragon G Series chips will power handhelds from Ayaneo, OneXSugar and Retroid Pocket

Qualcomm unveiled its next generation of processors for gaming handhelds at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) on Monday. Fortunately, it isn't all just dry specs; the chip-maker also previewed some of its partners' portable consoles that the new silicon will power. These include new models from Ayaneo, OneXSugar and Retroid Pocket.

Snapdragon chips

Qualcomm

The Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 (the flagship processor) has 30 percent faster CPU performance and 28 percent faster graphics than its Gen 2 predecessor. The new silicon supports up to QHD+ 144Hz displays, Unreal Engine 5's Lumen lighting tech and Wi-Fi 7.

Meanwhile, the Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 may be the mid-range option, but it has the biggest performance jump of the trio: 2.3 times faster CPU and 3.8 times faster GPU speeds than the G2 Gen 1. It, too, supports up to 144Hz on QHD+ displays.

Finally, the G1 Gen 2 is the entry-level processor — not something you'd want in a hardcore portable but ideal for strictly cloud-streaming (devices like the Logitech G Cloud) or emulation handhelds. It supports up to 120Hz on FHD+ screens.

Upcoming handhelds

Qualcomm

Now for the fun part: Qualcomm's hardware partners are teasing upcoming devices powered by the new silicon. On the other hand, we don't yet have pricing info or firm shipping dates for any of these models.

Ayaneo's Pocket S2 uses the high-end chip (G3 Gen 3) and has a 6.3-inch, 2K "ultra-clear" display. It has a higher battery capacity than the Pocket S and a better cooling system. You won't have to wait long for this one because it arrives this month.

Qualcomm

The OneXSugar Sugar 1 is a dual-screen (Nintendo DS-style) foldable console. But it also transforms: You can detach its smaller screen and (from the looks of it) reattach the controller to the larger display for a more Switch-like form factor. It's an interesting setup, to say the least. It will be available for pre-order in May also runs the high-end Qualcomm processor.

Meanwhile, the Ayaneo Gaming Pad will also run on the flagship Snapdragon G3 Gen silicon. This device looks like an iPad mini with controllers gripped onto each side and has an 8.3-inch LCD with 2K resolution at 120Hz. It also includes an "esports-grade turbo fan" and a "high-capacity battery." It launches in May.

Qualcomm

Finally, the Retroid Pocket PR Classic uses the G1 Gen 2 silicon. This Game Boy-esque retro emulation portable has a 1080 x 1240 AMOLED screen (up to 500 nits brightness), 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery and active cooling. You can pre-order it this month.