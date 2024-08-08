Beloved cat sim Stray comes to the Switch on November 19

Annapurna Interactive just revealed that its beloved cyberpunk cat simulator Stray will be released for the Nintendo Switch on November 19. We knew this was coming, and now we have an official date. Also, it’s no coincidence that Annapurna made this announcement on International Cat Day.

This was one of our favorite games of 2022, and for good reason. It’s a charming little adventure in which you control a cute cat as it navigates a cyberpunk dystopia. The game has been a huge hit for Annapurna and, as such, has slowly crawled onto just about every platform out there. The Switch is pretty much the final frontier, as it's already available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and even Mac.

There’s one feline-shaped elephant (?) in the room. The Nintendo Switch was already pretty much outdated, hardware wise, back when it was released in 2017. Now, it’s positively ancient. It remains to be seen how well the game will run on the Switch and what sort of trade-offs the developers had to make in order get it in decent shape. Some devs can strike gold on the Switch and others, well, not so much.

Publisher Annapurna hasn’t announced a price yet. Stray typically sells for anywhere from $18 to $30, depending on the platform. This being a Switch port, it’ll probably fall on the higher end of that spectrum.