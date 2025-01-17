Everything we're still dying to know about the Nintendo Switch 2

The seven-year wait is finally over. Nintendo has officially revealed its next console, the Switch 2. Now that the reveal has actually happened, after months of speculation, we can all move onto something else, right? Not so fast. The short introduction video actually created more questions than answers. There's a whole lot we don't know about Nintendo's forthcoming hybrid console, so let's get into it.

When will it come out?

We don't know! Nintendo has a Direct livestream planned for April 2, in which we'll probably get that information. It'll be sometime after that, but during 2025. Maybe they'll do a quick turnaround and have it ready for sale by the end of April, but a summer release is far more likely. It's also possible the company will wait until the beginning of the lucrative holiday season. Folks will be able to play it in the near future, however, as Nintendo is holding in-person events throughout the world in April through June.

What are the internal specs?

This is another mystery. The introduction video merely showed the exterior of the console, along with the updated controllers. There was no mention of internal specs. Of course, there are plenty of rumors regarding the power of Nintendo's next console, but nothing concrete. Some analysts predict the console will include an eight-core Cortex-A78AE processor, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal eMMC storage, while others say it'll be powered by an NVIDIA-produced Tegra239 SoC (system on a chip). Most people seem to agree that the system will include some version of NVIDIA's DLSS "deep learning supersampling" upscaling tech.

What about the screen?

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We've seen the screen in action, likely running some version of an upcoming Mario Kart game. The video gave us some insight into the size of the display, as it looks to be around 30 percent larger than the current model. This tracks with rumors indicating an 8-inch screen. However, we don't know the type of display that accompanies the console. Rumors vary here. Some analysts predict a Mini-LED screen, while others expect a traditional LCD. It probably won't be an OLED, as the company will likely save that for a future upgrade.

What's the battery life?

There aren't even any credible rumors on this one, but there was some speculation last year regarding the company's adoption of a performance mode feature with the Switch 2. Nintendo likes to hit that mass market sweet spot, so I'd be very surprised if the battery life didn't match the Switch OLED's 4.5 to nine hours of playtime per charge. The console will be more powerful than the OG Switch, certainly, but it's also bigger. That extra room can house a beefy battery.

How much will it cost?

This is yet another unknown. Nintendo will likely reveal pricing information on April 2. The original Switch launched at $300, as did the Wii U. However, inflation is real and supply chains are rickety. Rumors have been circulating that the price could shoot up to $400, or even higher. Nintendo does tend to increase base level console prices every couple of generations. The GameCube originally cost $200 and the Wii was $250.

Do the controllers feature optical sensors?

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There's been a long-standing rumor that the Switch 2 will incorporate mouse-like functionality via optical sensors on the Joy-Cons. We don't have exact confirmation on that, but the introduction video sure seems to imply it. Eagle-eyed viewers probably spotted a segment that featured the Pixar-like controllers moving around a table like, well, two computer mice. If true, Nintendo will likely develop some wacky software that combines mouse and controller inputs. In any event, this addition will certainly make stuff like Civilization VI easier to play. It could also hint at a new Mario Paint.

What's that unmarked button on the right side?

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Viewers also likely spotted a new button on the bottom of the right Joy-Con. This was previously rumored to be a "C" button, but it's unmarked in the introduction video. We don't know what it does, so your guess is as good as ours. Maybe it calibrates controllers or initiates voice chat. We'll probably find out on April 2.

What's the deal with backwards compatibility?

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Yes, the Switch 2 is backwards compatible with original Switch games. This is fantastic news, but the intro video did note that "certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2." We don't exactly know what that means or how many titles it will impact. It's a fair bet that it refers to some of the wackier stuff from the previous generation, like Nintendo Labo or Mario Kart: Home Circuit.

Will stick drift be a problem?

We'll have to wait and see on that one, but the reveal video did take some time out to show a joystick doing cute little full circles. Previous leaks have indicated that Nintendo has learned its lesson regarding stick-drift and the new console will include Hall effect joysticks. We sure hope so.

What will the UI be like?

The Switch's user interface, for better or worse, is extremely minimal and bare-bones. This carries over to the online shopping experience. We don't know if the Switch 2 will incorporate some Nintendo-grade wackiness when it comes to the UI. My hope is that it brings back its long-forgotten social network Miiverse. It was silly and fun. Modern social media apps are a lot of things, but I wouldn't exactly call them silly or fun.

Will there be any Nintendo weirdness?

From the headache-inducing 3DS to the, well, equally headache-inducing Virtual Boy, Nintendo has always marched to the beat of its own drum. The Switch 2, however, seems to be an extremely conservative release for the company. It's a more powerful and slightly bigger Switch.

Will there be any of that Nintendo weirdness that saved the company in the age of the Wii and nearly ruined it during the Wii U era? We don't know yet. It's entirely possible the aforementioned optical sensors or "C" button could lead to wild and wacky gameplay experiences. It's also possible that there are features yet to be announced. This is Nintendo we are talking about here.

What are the launch games?

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This is a total unknown, though fans hoping for a new Mario Kart certainly got a jolt by that reveal video. It included a fair amount of footage from what looked to be a brand-new Mario Kart, complete with revamped character designs and the potential for 24-person races.