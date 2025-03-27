Google can save locations you screenshot in Maps to help with travel planning

It might be around that time of year when you're starting to figure out your summer vacation plans. Google has revealed some new features that can help with that, including a handy AI-powered one for Maps.

If you turn on the new screenshot list, Gemini can automatically recognize locations that are mentioned in screenshots you take in the app. You can then save the places you're interested in to a list. These saved spots will appear on the map, and you can share the list with your travel companions. This feature will be available on iOS in English in the US starting this week. It's coming to Android soon.

ever forget about screenshots of places in your camera roll? this new feature was made for you 🙌 Google Maps turns your screenshots into a list of saved places so you can easily find them for later 📸 rolling out this week in the U.S. in English on iOS and coming soon to... pic.twitter.com/z8RafkIWcS — Google Maps (@googlemaps) March 27, 2025

Google has long offered flight price tracking features, and now the company is expanding that to hotel pricing via its dedicated search tool. If you have your eyes on a destination for particular dates, you can track prices for hotels and get alerts when they drop. Just tap or click the price tracker toggle underneath the search filters. If prices for any of the hotels in the results drop dramatically, you'll get a notification via email. This feature will be available globally this week.

In a blog post announcing these updates, Google also suggests that you could use AI Overviews in Search to help with travel planning. Starting this week with English queries in the US, the tool will offer trip planning for certain regions or whole countries. So if you enter something like "create a foodie itinerary for Japan," AI Overviews should offer some ideas you can export as a list of recommendations in Docs or Gmail. You can save these suggestions in Google Maps as a custom list as well. I'm not sure I'd trust a tool that doesn't know how many days there are in a month to come up with travel ideas for me, but, hey, the option's there.

On that subject, Google is expanding AI Overviews in Lens and Circle to Search. They'll soon be available in Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish, in most of the countries where AI Overviews are accessible.