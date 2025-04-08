Hades II will launch on Switch 2 and Switch before PlayStation and Xbox

When Hades II moves out of Early Access and into v1.0 later this year, Nintendo will have a prime seat at the table. A "Creator's Voice" promo video published on Tuesday (via Kotaku) echoed what developer Supergiant Games posted in a FAQ last week: Switch 2 and Switch will be the only consoles to play the roguelike on out of the gates.

The video's mention of Hades II "launching first for consoles on Nintendo Switch 2" further confirms that PlayStation and Xbox owners will at least have to wait a while before playing the highly anticipated sequel on their systems. That was already established by a Supergiant FAQ update from April 2: "While we haven't ruled out bringing Hades II to any other platforms, our current focus is only on the versions listed above," referencing its Early Access platforms (PC and Mac, via Steam and Epic) and Nintendo's Switch 2 and OG Switch.

In addition, Supergiant clarified to Engadget on Tuesday that the game will launch simultaneously on those platforms, so the PC, Mac, Switch 2 and Switch versions will all be available on its release date.

This follows a similar pattern to the one the developer used in Hades. It initially launched on PC, Mac and Switch before later landing on PlayStation 5/4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

Supergiant

The developer laid to rest any concerns that the roguelike won't perform well on Nintendo's platforms. "We have both versions running smoothly at a target 60 frames per second, with the Switch 2 version taking advantage of the bigger, higher-definition 1080p display," Supergiant wrote last week.

We don't know when Hades II, which arrived in Early Access last spring, will jump to v1.0 (apart from a general 2025 window). In February, Supergiant pushed the game's Warsong Update, which added Ares, an updated Altar of Ashes and a final boss fight. A third big patch is also in the works before the sequel is released to the public.

Update, April 8, 2025, 12:54PM ET: This story has been updated with a confirmation from Supergiant that it will launch simultaneously on PC, Mac and Switch.