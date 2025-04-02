How to watch today's Switch 2 Nintendo Direct

The wait is finally over: The appropriately titled "Nintendo Direct: Switch 2" presentation will start today (April 2) at 9AM ET / 6AM PT, and will stream on Nintendo's YouTube channel. Today's presentation follows a shorter Direct video last week, in which the company teased a Tomodachi Life sequel and the last few Switch 1 games (all of which will also run on the new console, thanks to backward compatibility).

Because of the short teaser video Nintendo released in January, we already know the basic details of the Switch 2's look and feel — a larger screen, some sort of mouse functionality for the Joy-Con controllers — and we even got a glimpse at what looks like a new Mario Kart game. But the company's April 2 presentation should answer a litany of remaining questions about the Switch successor, including the price and release date.

You can read our article collecting Switch 2 rumors and reports for a preview of what Nintendo might cover. Particularly pertinent for anyone thinking about buying the new console, recent leaks indicate that Nintendo could open up pre-orders for the Switch 2 as early as April 9, and ship out the device in June.

We'll have to wait for the Nintendo Direct to finalize those details, of course. Nintendo has indicated that the presentation will last about an hour, so that should be enough time to present a longer list of Switch 2 games beyond those initial fleeting seconds of a new Mario Kart. You can watch along on Nintendo's YouTube channel or right in this article once the stream goes live. We've also go a Switch 2 liveblog going for real-time commentary. Stay tuned to Engadget in the hours and days that follow for complete coverage.

Complete Switch 2 coverage: The Nintendo Switch 2 is coming on June 5 for $450. We've got our first hands-on impressions of the Switch 2, and we've played Mario Kart World, which is available the same day. Check out everything we know about the Switch 2 for complete details on Nintendo's new console.