Metroid Prime 4: Beyond gameplay trailer shows off Samus' new psychic abilities

After years of delays and at least one complete reboot, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is coming in the near future. During a Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, Nintendo offered a closer look at gameplay.

The trailer shows Samus exploring a jungle planet called Viewros that "she was unexpectedly transported to." She'll battle malevolent alien creatures and scan relics to learn information that may help her escape. Not only that, Samus will receive new psychic abilities she can use to open doors and manipulate mechanisms, as well as control the direction of beams that she fires. There's a bit of a mystery as to why she receives these powers, but we'll probably learn that through the course of the story.

There's still no specific release date as yet. However, Nintendo reaffirmed that the game is coming to the Switch in 2025. It will presumably run on the Switch 2 as well thanks to that system's backwards compatibility.