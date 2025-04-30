Nintendo Switch update adds Virtual Game Cards and Switch 2 cloud transfer support

Those who have been fortunate enough to lock in a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order will surely be counting down the days until the console arrives on June 5. Nintendo is laying the groundwork for its upcoming system with an update for the original Switch that adds support for a few key features.

One that you can start using right now is the Virtual Game Cards function . This lets you lend digital games to friends and family members who are on the same Nintendo Family Account. Nintendo says the aim here is to make it as easy to share digital games with your loved ones as letting them borrow a physical game card. A key catch here is that you need to connect to another Switch system locally to borrow a game. The Switch 2 will support this feature as well.

Next up, Nintendo has enabled cloud transfers for those who are moving to the Switch 2 . Once you've updated your Switch software to version 20.0.0, in the System section of the settings, you should see a "System Transfer to Nintendo Switch 2" option. This will let you transfer all your data to a Switch 2 locally once you have the latest console in your possession.

There's also the ability to send all of your transfer data to the cloud now. That could come in useful for you're planning to sell your Nintendo Switch to help fund a purchase of a new system. You'd be able to do that immediately to help you prepare to buy your Switch 2. The main downside is that uploading transfer data to the cloud will reset the Switch to its factory settings, so maybe don't do that just yet if you're still planning to play it for the next month (or until you get your Switch 2).

Nintendo will store the data on its servers for one year. You can either complete the transfer to a Switch 2 in that time or cancel it and download the data back onto a Switch.