Patapon 1 + 2 Replay brings two PSP classics to PC, PS5 and Switch on July 11

A pair of cult classics from Sony's PlayStation Portable library are heading to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and PC. As part of the Nintendo Direct showcase this March, Bandai Namco announced Patapon 1 + 2 Replay, a package that brings together brand new remasters of 2007's Patapon and 2008's Patapon 2. Originally developed by Pyramid and Sony Japan Studio, which shuttered in 2021, the two games combine elements from strategy and rhythm games.

As the player, you must guide a tribe of anthropomorphic eyeballs to victory over their foes through a combination of drum beats. Patapon and Patapon 2 were well-received on release and went on to define the PSP's library of quirky but fun games. In addition to HD graphics, Patapon 1 + 2 Replay includes quality of life changes that should hopefully make this the best way to play these two gems.

Update, March 31, 1:15PM ET: Bandai Namco confirmed that Patapon 1 + 2 Replay is coming to PS5 and PC as well as Switch, and this information has been included in the article.