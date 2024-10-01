Switch emulator Ryujinx is kaput after Nintendo pressure

Nintendo has shuttered another emulator, this time putting an end to Ryujinx. The program was an open-source emulator for playing Nintendo Switch games on Windows, Linux and Mac operating systems. A message shared today with the emulator's Discord server stated that the developer was contacted by Nintendo with a deal to cease work on the project. No additional details were given about the conditions of that agreement. The same message was also posted on X:

The emulator will still function for anyone already running it, but the Github repository has been removed. Ryujinx also made some headlines last month for running the new Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom game at more than 120 frames per second , vastly outstripping the Switch's capabilities.