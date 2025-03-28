The Legend of Zelda movie hits theaters on March 26, 2027

Grab your popcorn. Nintendo just announced the official release date of the live-action Legend of Zelda movie. It hits theaters on March 26, 2027, which is just about two years from now. The film was first announced back in 2023.

The company dropped this bombshell on the official Nintendo Today! app that was surprise-released during a recent Direct livestream . The stream promised that the app would be a constant source of news and information. It looks like that promise was not hyperbole.

The Legend of Zelda live-action film releasing on March 26, 2027 (via Nintendo Today!) pic.twitter.com/8DzgH5e1YF — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 28, 2025

Anyone who opened up the app this morning saw a short video of a Tri-Force floating alongside the iconic Zelda theme music. After that, text confirmed the release date for the movie. Now we'll all have to check that darned app every day for more news.

The release date, however, is pretty much all we know about the film. It's being directed by Wes Ball, who made Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and the Maze Runner trilogy. There's no casting information yet, or a look at sets or anything like that. We don't even know who is writing it. Ball has said that he envisions the film as "live-action Miyazaki," referring to the legendary Studio Ghibli director.