No Man’s Sky now lets players dig up planets to look for ancient alien skeletons

No Man's Sky already lets players dig deep into the terrain of its near-infinite universe of planets, but now there will actually be cool stuff to find. Hello Games just announced general availability of a new update called Relics that brings a bit of Indiana Jones to everyone's favorite space exploration sim.

The update lets players "feel like true paleontologists" as they dig up the "skeletal remains of alien creatures." When bones are discovered, folks can piece them together to match their own design aspirations. The game will also allow players to create museums and share collections with other players.

Hello Games

Hello Games boasts that there is a "truly huge variety of procedural prehistoric bones, in all shapes and sizes." There's a rarity system in place, with the most uncommon finds holding a "huge value." If digging gets a bit tiresome, the developer has placed a fossil specialist at space stations that can be bartered with.

However, digging up bones comes with a major risk, as "things have been buried for a reason." Some of the rarest items are guarded by dangerous creatures like Stone Ghosts, the colossal Stone Golem and something called a Titan Worm. Fun times.

This is just the latest gameplay update for No Man's Sky. Recent updates have added new planets and stars, freighter combat and black holes. Relics is available for PCs, consoles and VR.