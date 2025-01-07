NVIDIA's native GeForce NOW app is coming to the Steam Deck

NVIDIA is launching a native GeForce NOW app on the Steam Deck and browser versions on major mixed reality headsets including the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3 and 3S, the company said at CES 2025. That will bring NVIDIA's 2,100-plus titles to those devices, including two AAA Microsoft games arriving later in 2025.

Valve's Steam Deck already had limited beta support for GeForce NOW via the Chrome browser and an automated script. The native version should improve performance, with up to 4K 60p resolution with HDR when connected to a TV, powered by cloud-based GeForce RTX gaming rigs. Users will get the same benefits as RTX GPU owners, including DLSS 3 technology to improve frame rates. NVIDIA didn't provide an exact launch date other than "later this year."

GeForce NOW is also coming to VR headsets and much sooner. The company will support the Apple Vision Pro and Meta quest 3 and 3S, along with Byte Dance's Pico VR and MR headsets. If you own one of those headsets, you'll just need to open the browser to play.geforcenow.com when the version 2.0.70 app update arrives later this month.

On top of the existing GeForce Now game library, owners of those devices will gain access to Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed and DOOM: The Dark Ages from id Software when they're launched on PC later this year. All of that could make GeForce NOW temping for users on the fence, though as a reminder, you have to buy any games you want to play on top of paying up to $20 per month for the service itself.