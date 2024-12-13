Onimusha's back!

Capcom has announced Onimusha: Way of the Sword, the first new Onimusha game since the original 2001 PS2 version was remastered in 2019. Revealed at The Game Awards 2024, it reveals a modern take on the classic dark action game, minus the fixed perspectives as before.

The trailer for the single player, Wordplay action game shows an unnamed Samanosuke-like hero as he takes on samurai zombies in bloody combat, collecting golden orbs as before. "A lone samurai steps forth — his blade sharpened, soul anew. The Onimusha series by Capcom reawakens with Onimusha: Way of the Sword, a brand new title coming in 2026," states the official description.

Onimusha fans hoping against hope for a new game will be thrilled, but they'll need to wait a bit longer, as Way of the Sword isn't due to arrive until 2026 — a full quarter century after the original. It'll be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. See the new trailer (age restricted) right here.