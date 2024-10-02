Palworld is bound for mobile, thanks to the maker of PUBG

Palworld could be on its way to a mobile device near you. Krafton, the publisher of PUBG: Battlegrounds , has agreed a licensing deal with the game’s maker, Pocketpair, to bring the smash hit to mobile.

Krafton’s PUBG Studios will develop the mobile version. No other details have been announced, other than to note that PUBG Studios will “reinterpret” Palworld’s gameplay for mobile devices, per an automated translation of a press release (which is in Korean ). So it’s not completely clear whether this will be a faithful port of the full game or a spinoff that has some of the same features.

Palworld debuted in January and it was an instant hit, selling over a million copies in eight hours and 15 million on Steam alone within a month. It also quickly reached 10 million players on Xbox and was biggest ever third-party launch on Game Pass . Palworld then suddenly landed on PlayStation 5 in many markets last week.