A white Steam Deck OLED can be yours for $679

After briefly offering a transparent Steam Deck OLED last year, Valve has announced its next limited edition variant featuring a bold new color: "white." It'll cost you $679 when it's available on November 18, and it features the exact same hardware as the 1TB Steam Deck OLED. (Most importantly, it sports that gorgeous 7.4-inch display with HDR and a 90Hz refresh rate). There's also a white carrying case, naturally. While the perils of white console hardware are hard to ignore (especially for a hefty portable that'll surely trap plenty of hand grease), this new variant may convince early Steam Deck owners to make the jump.

As we covered in our review, the Steam Deck OLED's display looks significantly bolder than the original LCD models, especially with the addition of HDR support. This time around, Valve says it's also shipping the limited edition white model worldwide where Steam Decks are already available (including Australia).

"We're curious to see what the response is, and will use what we learn to inform future decisions about any potential new color variants down the line," Valve said in an e-mail. "We've always said our intent is to continually work on improving Steam Deck, and that's true from both a software perspective (continuing to ship improvements) and a hardware one (Steam Deck OLED, as well as ongoing work toward the future of Steam Deck and other hardware plans)."