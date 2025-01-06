AMD CES 2025 press conference: Watch it here today at 2PM ET

AMD's CES 2025 presser is nearly upon us and rumors are swirling about new graphics cards, CPUs and more. (Follow Engadget's CES 2025 liveblog for real-time updates from the show.) The company regularly uses CES to promote upcoming chips and this year should be no different. To that end, the organization unveiled the AI-centric Ryzen 8000G desktop chips at CES 2024.

What to expect at the AMD CES 2025 press conference

Rumors have been flying for weeks regarding AMD's probable CES 2025 announcements. There's a safe bet that the company will reveal its new RX 9070 XT graphics cards. These will likely be based on the new RDNA 4 architecture and should operate as a great mid-range GPU option.

It's also probable that AMD will finally announce the long-awaited next-gen 50-series GeForce RTX GPUs. The company typically sticks to laptop components during CES, but it'll likely break tradition to unveil these desktop chips.

It's been rumored that the company will even present the Strix Halo mobile chip. This one is expected to bring a 40 compute unit GPU onto a single die alongside the CPU. This could translate to smaller and lighter gaming laptops, without sacrificing power. Finally, some folks have been reporting that AMD will unveil a new gaming handheld CPU that could be a direct follow up to the Ryzen Z1 Extreme. The Z1 Extreme currently powers stuff like the Asus ROG Ally X and the Lenovo Legion Go.

AMD CES 2025 livestream

You can watch the AMD CES press conference as it happens below. The feed will start Monday, January 6 at 2PM ET.

Still to come at CES press day: Samsung, Sony and NVIDIA (among others).