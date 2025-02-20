Among Us VR is being transformed into a traditional 3D game for PC

Among Us VR has proven itself to be a major hit since first being released back in 2022. Now, developers Innersloth and Schell Games have announced they are rejiggering the virtual reality title for traditional PC players. Among Us 3D is playable without a headset and will be available via Steam in the near future.

This title keeps the core gameplay loop from the original, but shifts to a first-person perspective. It's basically a new way to keep sabotaging your friends and family. Among Us 3D is for four to ten players and includes native proximity voice chat, with no need for a third-party platform. All of the minigames are returning, though there's also some new ones coming down the pike. Innersloth is holding off on those details for now.

It features crossplay with Among Us VR, but not with the original game. That's a bummer, but understandable. There will be, however, an expanded costume selection to offer "an endless number of cosmetic customization combinations." There's a new in-game currency called Stardust that will, presumably, be used to purchase some of those outfits.

There's no release date yet, other than "soon." However, a demo will be available to US players as part of Steam Next Fest from February 24 to March 3. Preorders for the full game are already live on Steam.

This is just the latest cool thing that developer Innersloth has announced. The company recently revealed a publishing arm called Outersloth. There's also an Among Us cartoon coming sometime in the near future.