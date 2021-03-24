Valve's Steam Game Festival is now the Steam Next Fest

Valve's Steam Game Festival has a new name and its next start date. The Steam Next Fest will kick off on June 16th and run through to the 22nd, the company announced on Wednesday. Notably, that means it will overlap with part of this year's likely all-digital E3. The three-day event is slated to start on June 15th.

Valve says the new name "more directly" communicates the event's focus as a multi-day celebration of gaming. They'll "hundreds" of demos of upcoming games to play, livestreams and a chance to chat with the people behind those projects. The Steam Game Festival evolved out of Valve's work with The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley and has since become a regular fixture on the platform. With GDC returning as a hybrid event in July and the Summer Game Fest coming back as well, the Steam Next Fest won't be the only digital show vying for your attention if you're a gamer come to the summertime.