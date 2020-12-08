GDC 2021 is on the schedule as a hybrid event in July

The Game Developers Conference for 2021 will take place in July instead of March like it usually did in the previous years. In an effort to accommodate changes in our everyday lives brought about by the pandemic and to prevent another cancellation, its organizers have also created a new structure for the conference. Since a huge in-person gathering could still be dangerous by early next year, they’re not only moving GDC back a few months, they’re also mixing it up by holding a physical event San Francisco while offering a robust virtual lineup.

GDC was cancelled this year after companies dropped one by one due to COVID-19. Its organizers held a purely digital event called GDC Summer earlier this month, but they’re clearly hoping that a smaller in—person gathering would be possible by mid-next year.