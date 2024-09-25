Blumhouse Games’ Fear The Spotlight set for release on October 22

Blumhouse, the horror production company behind such big cinematic hits as Get Out, M3GAN and the Insidious films, has extended its creepy tentacles to scary shows and movies to scary video games.

Fear the Spotlight is Blumhouse Games’ first entry into gaming with the help of the indie developer Cozy Game Pals. The horror game will get a full release on October 22 and there’s a demo currently available for PCs on Steam .

Fear the Spotlight is a third-person horror adventure game that takes place in a high school after hours. Two curious teens Vivian and Amy sneak into Sunnyside High, a school with a dark, mysterious history, in the dead of night to perform a séance. A deadly creature with a bright, glowing gaze rises and starts roaming the halls of the school. The spotlight monster separates the girls and it’s up to Vivian to unravel the school’s mystery, find Amy and make it through the darkness alive.