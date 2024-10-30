Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will be available for Macs early next year

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally coming to Mac computers . The first-person open world adventure was first released back in 2020, so Apple fans have been waiting nearly half a decade for this release. Developer CD Projekt RED hasn’t issued a launch date yet, but says the game will be available “early next year.”

This isn’t the base game. Mac owners are getting Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, which features all pre-existing DLC and patches. This includes the massive Phantom Liberty expansion, which brings Idris Elba into the mix . The expansion was first released last year for consoles and PC.

The developer says this port takes “full advantage of Apple Silicon and the advanced technologies of Metal.” It’ll boast all kinds of modern bells and whistles, like path tracing, frame generation and built-in spatial audio.

As indicated, this port is only for Apple Silicon Macs, but CD Projekt RED hasn’t announced if there would be any barriers beyond that. We reached out to the developer to ask if the game will run on every chip, from the M1 to the recently-announced M4 Max . We’ll update this post when we hear something.

There’s also a cool policy in place for pre-existing players. If you own the game on PC via Steam, the purchase will carry over to Mac.