Apple unveils its top-of-the-line M4 Max chip

Apple is continuing its week of announcements by revealing the latest MacBook Pro lineup, as well as its new top-of-the-line chip. The M4 Max has a 40-core GPU — double the number of cores found in the M4 Pro that the company revealed this week. It has a 16-core GPU with 12 performance and four efficiency cores and a 16-core neural engine that's said to be three times faster than the one on the M1 chip. The M4 Max supports up to 128GB of RAM with what Apple claims is 30 percent more memory bandwidth than the M3 Max offers.

The GPU is said to have faster cores and a ray-tracing engine that's twice as fast as the M3 chips. Apple claims the neural engine is up to twice as fast as the one on the previous-generation chipsets as well. In addition, Apple says the CPU is up to 2.2 times faster than the one in the M1 Max.

As with the M4 and M4 Pro, the M4 Max is built on second-gen 3nm tech to bolster power efficiency and performance. Like the M4 Pro (which can be used to power the new Mac mini), the M4 Max supports Thunderbolt 5, which should make it faster to move files around as it has a data transfer capacity of up to 120GB per second. And, as with all of Apple's other M-series Macs, devices running on the M4 Max will support Apple Intelligence features.