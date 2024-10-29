Apple introduces the M4 Pro chip, which finally brings Thunderbolt 5 support

Apple has been on a tear this week. The company announced both new iMacs and a refresh to the Mac Mini desktop computer. Buried in the announcement for the Mac Mini , however, is the news that they can be outfitted with the brand-new M4 Pro chip. That’s right. As expected, the M4 Pro has entered the chat.

The big news? The Apple Silicon M4 Pro chip finally brings Thunderbolt 5 support for Macs. Thunderbolt 5 is a major leap forward in cable tech , with a baseline speed of 80 Gbps and support for 120 Gbps. The cables also offer support for dual 6K screens. This is a boon for Mac Mini users in video editing and related fields.

Beyond that, M4 Pro chips bring a host of improvements. Apple says this is currently “the world’s fastest CPU core, delivering the industry’s best single-threaded performance.” The company also boasts of “dramatically faster multithreaded performance.”

There are faster cores and a faster ray-tracing engine when compared to the previous generation. The M4 Pro features a 14-core CPU, with ten performance cores and four efficiency cores. There’s a 16-core neural engine, which the company says is three times faster than the now-ancient M1. The chip includes a 20-core GPU, with dynamic caching.

The M4 Pro chip also supports up to 64GB of unified memory, with 273GB/s of memory bandwidth. Apple says this metric doubles the bandwidth of other AI PC chips, making for “accelerated AI workloads.”

To that end, Apple says the chip will “deliver blazing performance for Apple Intelligence.” It remains to be seen if and when the M4 Pro will show up in other products, like laptops. The M3 Pro began appearing in last year’s MacBook Pro laptops , so there’s a strong chance that could also happen this year.

