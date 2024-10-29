Apple's redesigned Mac mini is a tiny beast with M4 and M4 Pro chips

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

You can likely trace the start of the small computer trend back to the original Mac mini, which debuted in 2005 with a simple pitch: What if desktop, but tiny? Now Apple aims to take that concept even further with its latest Mac mini, a five-inch by five-inch box measuring a mere two inches tall, that can tackle some serious workloads. And while we expected it to include Apple's M4 chip, it can also be configured with an even more powerful M4 Pro model, which is also being announced today. Take that hardware together with a standard 16GB of RAM (just like the new M4 iMac), and you've got a pretty compelling Mac mini starting at $599 ($499 for education customers).

Why, exactly, did Apple shrink down the Mac mini? It's not as if the previous case, which has been around for years, was very large (it measures 7.75-inches by 7.75-inches, and it's 1.41-inches thick). When I reviewed the the M2 Mac mini early last year, I was still impressed by how slim and sleek it looked, especially compared to small form factor Windows systems. But by trimming down its footprint (at the expense of making it a bit taller), Apple can once again portray the Mac mini as an object of desire.

You may not need it, but one look at its diminutive frame, and you might start finding reasons to give it a loving home.

Apple claims the M4 chip makes the new Mac mini up to 1.8 times faster than the M1 version, and up to 2.2 times faster when it comes to graphics. (The fact that Apple isn't directly comparing it to the M2 model makes it clear this isn't a major year-over-year upgrade.) While the M4 chip tops out at 10 cores, the M4 Pro reaches up to 14 cores (10 performance and 2 efficiency cores). It also features a 20 core GPU, double the amount in the base M4 chip. M4 Pro delivers Thunderbolt 5 connectivity for the first time on a Mac, which offers up to three times the bandwidth of Thunderbolt 3, as well as up to 64GB of RAM. There's also 273 GBps of memory bandwidth, which should be a huge help for AI processing.

Given that Apple Intelligence officially launched this week with the release of iOS 18.1, it's also a major selling point for the new Mac mini. The M4 chip sports 38 TOPS (tera operations per second) of AI processing power, while the M3 topped out at 18 TOPS. While Apple hasn't said this directly, I'd bet AI is also a major reason why the Mac Mini now starts with 16GB of RAM. Apple Intelligence requires at least 8GB of RAM to function, but the company has admitted that may not be enough to run Xcode 16's AI features. As always, having more RAM is better for future proofing, especially when you can't add more memory down the line.

Apple has also finally given us a few front ports on the Mac mini, instead of the clean facade of the last few models. There are two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm jack up front, which will make it far easier to plug in jump drives and headphones. On the back, you'll find another three Thunderbolt USB-C ports, HDMI, and Ethernet. While it would be nice to see an integrated SD card reader, Apple currently reserves that for the more expensive Mac Studio.

You can preorder the new M4 Mac mini today starting at $599 ($499 for education customers), and it'll be available in stores on November 9th. The M4 Pro model, meanwhile, starts at $1,399 ($1,299 for schools). That price difference may seem high, but it's the same as it was for the M2 models. And as we saw from our M2 Mac mini review, it certainly held its own against other pricey desktops.