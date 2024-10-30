Apple's MacBook Pros get an M4 upgrade, including the new M4 Max chip

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Not that it's a huge surprise after Apple's week of M4 upgrades — first with the 24-inch iMac, then the adorable new Mac mini — but today the company is also bringing its M4 chips to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. And, in addition to the base M4 chip and the M4 Pro, they can also be configured with the newly announced M4 Max.

Apple isn't sneaking in any major tweaks this time around, aside from bringing over the Space Black color option to the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Still, the internal upgrades should be compelling for anyone with an M1 MacBook Pro or an older Intel model. Just like with the M4 iMac and Mac mini, Apple is also making 16GB of RAM the default for the $1,599 14-inch MacBook Pro (fixing one of our biggest issues with that model). You can thank Apple Intelligence for that memory bump, even if you don't give a lick about AI.

Apple isn't saying much about the M4 Max chip yet, but we know it'll feature up to a 16-core CPU (12 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores), and a 40-core GPU. In comparison, the M4 Pro sports a 14-core CPU and 20-core GPU, while the plain M4 chip comes with either 8 or 10 cores alongside a 10-core graphics chip. The M4 Max chip also supports up to 128GB of RAM with 30 percent more memory bandwidth than the M3 Max.

As for other upgrades, the M4 Pro and M4 Max MacBook Pros will also include three Thunderbolt 5 USB-C ports, just like the M4 Pro-equipped Mac mini. If you're constantly moving enormous files around, that alone could be a reason to step up, since Thunderbolt 5 can support up to 80 Gbps speeds (it can also reach up to 120 Gbps with its Bandwidth Boost feature). That's a huge step up from 40 Gbps limit of Thunderbolt 3 and 4, and it also opens the door for better external GPU support, as well as powerful AI accelerators.

The new MacBook Pros have slightly brighter screens which can reach up to 1,000 nits of SDR brightness (compared to 600 nits before), and there's also a nano-texture display option. That feature is mainly meant for people working in very bright environments or direct sunlight, as it drastically reduces glare. Both machines are also getting 12MP Center Stage webcams, a huge upgrade over the previous 1080p cameras.

The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro still starts at $1,599 ($1,499 for education customers), while the M4 Pro model starts at $1,999 ($1,849 for education). The 16-inch MacBook Pro, meanwhile, still starts at $2,499 ($2,299 for education customers). You can pre-order both laptops today, and they'll be in stores on November 8.