EA releases source code for four Command & Conquer games

Video game preservation scored a win today with EA's decision to make four Command & Conquer games open source. The company has released the source code for Command & Conquer, Command & Conquer: Red Alert, Command & Conquer: Renegade and Command & Conquer: Generals through a GPL license. All four projects are available to the public on Github.

In addition, EA is adding Steam Workshop support to more contemporary entries in the real-time strategy franchise, including a modding support pack with assets from the series titles on the SAGE engine, such as Command & Conquer Red Alert 3. This game genre has fallen out of vogue in recent years. But the C&C series still has a lot of fans, so a fresh boost of modder interest could bring new players to the franchise. (Plus, never forget that Red Alert 3 also contains the single best line delivery in all of video game history.)

EA released meticulous remasters of the first two installments of Command & Conquer in 2020 , which included the release of those games' source code. In December, the company made several of its patents for accessibility open source as well.