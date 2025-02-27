EA releases source code for four Command & Conquer games

Red Alert and Renegade are now open source.

By Anna Washenko
Screencap from Command & Conquer Remastered Collection EA

Video game preservation scored a win today with EA's decision to make four Command & Conquer games open source. The company has released the source code for Command & Conquer, Command & Conquer: Red Alert, Command & Conquer: Renegade and Command & Conquer: Generals through a GPL license. All four projects are available to the public on Github.

In addition, EA is adding Steam Workshop support to more contemporary entries in the real-time strategy franchise, including a modding support pack with assets from the series titles on the SAGE engine, such as Command & Conquer Red Alert 3. This game genre has fallen out of vogue in recent years. But the C&C series still has a lot of fans, so a fresh boost of modder interest could bring new players to the franchise. (Plus, never forget that Red Alert 3 also contains the single best line delivery in all of video game history.)

EA released meticulous remasters of the first two installments of Command & Conquer in 2020, which included the release of those games' source code. In December, the company made several of its patents for accessibility open source as well.

It's also encouraging to see EA taking a positive action around a beloved franchise, especially when its recent efforts to remaster The Sims and The Sims 2 was riddled with technical issues at launch that required heavy-duty patches to fix.

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