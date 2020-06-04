'Command & Conquer Remastered' updates 90s RTS action for 4K monitors

25 years after Westwood Studios’ first Command & Conquer game kicked off the hit real-time strategy series, gamers can roll back the clock with the Remastered Collection. Now available on both EA’s Origin store and Steam for $20, it includes both both Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert, as well as their expansion packs: Covert Ops, Counterstrike and The Aftermath.
The games are now playable in 4K with updates that touch the in-game graphics — you can switch back and forth between the old and new looks on the fly — as well as its music and cheesy FMV scenes that are now in HD with subtitles. For the launch, EA brought back an old friend from the Brotherhood of Nod.