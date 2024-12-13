Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is coming to PC on January 23

It was always a question of when, not if, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth would land on PC, and Square Enix took a moment at The Game Awards to spill the beans. The second entry in the Final Fantasy VII remake series is coming to PC on January 23. You'll get 30 percent off if you preorder via Steam or the Epic Games Store.

This version will have upgraded lighting, variable refresh rate support and enhanced textures and modeling. NVIDIA's DLSS upscaling tech will also be supported.

There will be three graphics presets, though you can of course adjust things to your liking. The framerate will max out at 120 fps. There's full keyboard and mouse support as well. In addition, Square Enix says "the team is working hard to optimize the game for Steam Deck."

A Reddit AMA with producer and director Yoshinori Kitase and Naoki Hamaguchi is set for December 13 at 9PM ET. We may find out more details about the PC version then.

The Game Awards was a fitting stage to reveal the PC release date, as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was one of the ceremony's game of the year nominees. It scored seven nominations overall, the joint most alongside Astro Bot (which took home four awards, including the top prize).

Update 12/13 11:28AM ET: Added more details about the PC version of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.