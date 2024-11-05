Advertisement
Hori’s officially licensed Steam controller comes to the US on December 16

It costs $60 and preorders are open now.

lawrence bonk
Contributing Reporter
Hori

Hori is bringing its officially licensed Steam controller to the good ole US of A. The company listed the gamepad on Amazon, with an availability date of December 16. Preorders are open right now and the controller costs $60.

This Steam-focused gamepad was originally released back in October, but only in Japan. It boasts a big button to pull up the Steam menu and touch sensors on the joysticks for motion controls. It also ships with mappable back buttons. The gamepad connects to a computer, or a Steam Deck, via Bluetooth. To that end, it ships with a USB-A Bluetooth receiver.

Hori says the Steam controller will work for around 12 hours on a full charge, though it can operate while charging via USB cable. The controller menu in Steam also allows for making adjustments, like changing stick sensitivity and gyro controls.

There are a couple of slight omissions. The controller has no rumble functionality, nor does it boast a trackpad or a headphone jack. If you can get over those issues, this looks like a mighty fine way to work through that ever-growing Steam collection. Hori makes good stuff.

As for Valve, it discontinued its own Steam controller back in 2019. That gamepad was notable because it could be configured in a myriad of different ways to suit unique gameplay styles.