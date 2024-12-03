MSI’s new Claw gaming handhelds have Lunar Lake processors and nondescript ‘AI’ powers

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MSI has two new versions of the MSI Claw after the original landed with a thud earlier this year. The company's $900 MSI Claw 8 AI+ and $800 Claw 7 AI+ have Lunar Lake Intel processing, better battery life and quality-of-life improvements like redesigned sticks, bumpers and triggers.

The previous model launched "a touch late and a bit too pricey," according to Engadget's Sam Rutherford in our review. He said its performance was underwhelming compared to cheaper rivals, its software was too clunky, and it was plagued by an overabundance of optimization updates (presumably because MSI scrambled to fix its long list of problems). We haven't handled the new models, but their switch to Intel's latest Core Ultra 7 processor should lead to better performance and lower power consumption — two of the biggest marks against the A1M.

The Claw 8 AI+ has an 8-inch (1,920 x 1,200) display, and the Claw 7 AI+ has a 7-inch (1,920 x 1,080) one. Both devices support a 120Hz refresh rate. However, they're LCD panels; you still won't find an OLED option here, like in Valve and Lenovo's alternatives.

MSI

It... floats, too?

The Claw 8 has an 80Wh battery, while the 7-inch model has a 54.5Wh battery. It uses MSI's Cooler Boost HyperFlow tech, which includes dual fans and heat pipes. The company claims it outperforms "competitors" (without stating which) when running at a power-efficient 17W.

Each handheld has a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, so you could plug the handheld into a monitor and use it as a makeshift Windows PC. They even have CoPilot+ support built-in.

MSI redesigned the new generation's joysticks, bumpers, D-pad and triggers for this generation. Although the last model had Hall effect sticks, the new ones also have it in their triggers. Ergonomics were a rare highlight in the previous model, and MSI touts the new handhelds as being "tailored to fit the natural contours of the hand."

As for the AI in the handheld's branding, MSI presumably refers to the XeSS upscaling tech in the Intel chip. However, the previous model also used XeSS, so maybe the company just wanted to scream to customers and investors that it uses AI.

The new handhelds arrive on December 25. GameRant notes that their pre-order pages are listed without available stock (yet). Regardless, once you can buy them, the Claw 7 AI+ costs $800, and the Claw 8 AI+ will set you back $900.