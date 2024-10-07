Sequel to 2014’s Alien: Isolation is now in development
Get ready to be spooked again by lurking xenomorphs.
Many fans of 2014’s Alien: Isolation video game praised its graphics, story and general gameplay, making it a bit of a standout from many other games adapted from a movie. It even received seven separate DLC packs. Gamers have been enjoying this cult classic on and for a while now, but today, on the game’s 10th anniversary, the developers announced that they’re developing a sequel.
Yes, you heard us right. Alien: Isolation now has a sequel in early development. If you don’t believe us, take the official X account’s word for it.
We currently don’t have any other details on this sequel, but a look back at for Alien: Isolation should give you hope we’ll get another solid game here. If the sequel is anything like the original, then you can expect horror, stealth and second-guessing yourself just as the claws of an alien take your life.