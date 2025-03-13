Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown comes out on May 22
There’s a new trailer for the turn-based strategy RPG.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown will be released on . As the name indicates, this is a turn-based strategy RPG. It also happens to be the .
It's being developed by Strange Scaffold, . There's a new trailer with plenty of gameplay, which is always nice. One thing that sets this tactical RPG apart from rivals like Unicorn Overlord is that the battles take just a few minutes to complete. As a matter of fact, they look even zippier than the streamlined fights found in the Mario + Rabbids series.
The story sounds downright depressing for a TMNT game. "Splinter and Shredder are dead, and as the Turtles approach adulthood, they're not just growing up... they're growing apart," a description reads. To that end, most of the levels are played solo with just a single turtle. Come on guys. Hash things out over a large pizza pie!
There's no price yet, . Publisher Paramount Game Studios has yet to say anything about a potential console release.