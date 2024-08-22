The Epic Games Store's latest freebies are The Callisto Protocol and the revived MOBA Gigantic

The best thing about the free games that the Epic Games Store offers is they're genuinely yours to keep forever. They're not locked behind a subscription of any kind. The only form of payment you provide is a little personal information in the form of your email address and whatever else is required to create an Epic account. It might be worth signing up if you haven't already, as this week's free games are pretty notable.

First up is The Callisto Protocol, a 2022 survival horror game from Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield. It's cut from the same cloth as Dead Space, but — stellar visuals aside — we didn't like it much . (In fact, a Dead Space remake that arrived shortly afterward was much more warmly received .) Still, it can be yours for absolutely zilch right now.

What a week for FREE games!



Whether you're up for Gigantic: Rampage Edition's 5v5 MOBA action or The Callisto Protocol's futuristic take on pulse-pounding survival horror, now's the time to claim them both.



Just go here: https://t.co/HtftoaoJlW pic.twitter.com/zM7yGcbFe8 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) August 22, 2024

The Callisto Protocol hit Epic's free game lineup just as the studio behind it announced a spinoff called [REDACTED] . The upcoming title from Striking Distance, which is no longer led by Schofield after he stepped down last year , is a stylized, roguelike dungeon crawler in which you play as a prison guard.

You must try to survive the threat of infected inmates and escape a penitentiary on Callisto, an icy moon of Jupiter. [REDACTED] will arrive on October 31 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

This week's other Epic Games Store freebie is interesting too. It's a MOBA-hero shooter hybrid called Gigantic that has a long and convoluted history. To keep things brief, the game debuted in 2017, was killed in 2018 after failing to gain enough traction and revived under a different studio this year. I played it for a bit and found the matches to be fun and chaotic.

The original Gigantic was free-to-play. While the revival — dubbed Gigantic: Rampage Edition — typically costs $20, it has zero microtransactions. So you won't have to worry about being nickel-and-dimed after claiming this one.

You'll have until August 29 to snag those two games. There's some good stuff to look forward to on the Epic Games Store next week as well. Starting on August 29, you can claim a Fallout bundle that includes Fallout, Fallout 2 and Fallout Tactics for free, along with an arcade-style football game called Wild Card Football.