The NVIDIA app, currently in beta, will replace GeForce Experience soon

This February, NVIDIA released a one-stop graphical adjustments app in beta, succinctly named the NVIDIA App . The app isn’t a direct replacement for the existing GeForce Experience app since it also lets you install other NVIDIA apps like GeForce NOW (cloud gaming) and NVIDIA Broadcast (improved streaming experience), which GeForce Experience isn’t capable of. However, the latest NVIDIA App updates are slowly attempting to combine the two experiences into one, as the company announced today .

For most gamers with NVIDIA GPUs, GeForce Experience is the most common option for adjusting game graphical settings, updating drivers, and some other quick settings. The new NVIDIA App can do all of that and more, such as activating AI-powered ray-tracing filters for supported games. It also features a new in-game overlay, among other features.

One of the additions in today’s update is RTX HDR multi-monitor support. Those who own multiple HDR-certified monitors can now enable HDR on them simultaneously. You can also now configure G-Sync with the NVIDIA App, something you previously could only do with the NVIDIA Control Panel, which can be confusing to navigate to some people.

Most importantly, NVIDIA is now working hard to integrate more Control Panel features into the NVIDIA app. Once the app exits beta around the end of the year, the company plans to migrate all GeForce Experience users to the new app. For now, users are highly encouraged to provide feedback.

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.