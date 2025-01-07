The original Diablo hits PC Game Pass on January 14

The list of titles coming to Game Pass this month is a bit on the paltry side, aside from one massive exception. The original 1996 Diablo hits PC Game Pass on January 14 , so those of us who have been living under a rock since Bill Clinton's first term can finally see what all of the fuss is about.

What can I say about Diablo that hasn't been said already? It's the OG action-RPG that basically defined the genre. It's a legitimate classic. There's a reason why the franchise is still going strong deep into the 21st century. The battles are intense, the progression is satisfying and the character customization options are just as deep now as they were in the 1990s.

This isn't the first time that the game has been re-released. Blizzard and GOG struck a deal back in 2019 to bring the title to the latter's digital gaming marketplace. However, this is the first time it's been free-ish, assuming a pre-existing PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Diablo is, by a huge margin, the most notable Game Pass release for January, but it's not the only one. The post-apocalyptic farming sim My Time at Sandrock will be available on January 8 and EA Sports UFC 5 will be playable on January 14.