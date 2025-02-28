Tunic and 400 other games can be yours for just $10 thanks to a charity Itch.io bundle

Developer Necrosoft Games has assembled another huge bundle of games on Itch.io to support a good cause. It includes more than 400 games that can be yours if you pony up at least $10 to support wildfire relief efforts in Southern California.

Tunic, one of our favorite games of 2022 , is arguably the highest-profile game in the California Fire Relief Bundle. Buying this beautiful, Zelda-esque adventure on Steam right now would cost you $30. That alone makes the bundle great value, though it includes over $3,200 worth of games.

There are a few other particularly notable games on the list. You may have heard of restaurant sim Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!, the fairly self-explanatory SkateBird or the utterly ridiculous Octodad: Dadliest Catch . There's also Hidden Folks, a charming puzzle title that we reckon is a great way to help you destress . Hundreds of other lesser-known games await your curiosity too. For instance, there's a pretty puzzle-platformer called Hoa that I've been meaning to get around to.

Along with video games, there are physical table-top roleplaying games (including a Bugsnax card game you can print and play), asset packs, books, comics and other projects in the bundle. You'll find a few Playdate games in there as well. Note that there are no Steam keys available through this bundle, but it's not too complicated to set up an Itch.io launcher on Steam Deck.

Organizers are aiming to raise $100,000 for CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort). The Los Angeles-based organization "offers direct monetary support to survivors of the fires and supports projects for fire resilience in affected areas (and potential disaster zones)," the bundle's page states. Save for processing fees, all proceeds will go to CORE. The campaign, which will run until just before midnight ET on March 13, is already over three-quarters of the way to its goal.