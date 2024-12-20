Ubisoft quietly squeezes out another NFT game featuring Rayman, Blood Dragon

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Hey, gamers! Do you like Rayman? Do you like Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon? Do you wish they'd make a new Rayman or Blood Dragon game? Well, you got your wish (sort of) if you're willing to give your wish a lot of leeway and a bit of money. Journalist Stephen Totilo's Game File newsletter reported that Ubisoft secretly released a new Web3 game with NFTs featuring Captain Laserhawk from the Blood Dragon animated series spinoff on Netflix and Rayman (who hasn't appeared in a proper new adventure in years).

Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E. looks like a generic top down shooter set in the bright neon futureworld of the Blood Dragon universe. You compete in an arena-style bloodsport where getting the most kills gets you the win. Totilo describes it as "the most basic top-down shooter imaginable."

You'll need a Niji Warrior NFT to play the game. Totilo reported that Ubisoft offered 10,000 of the special NFTs for free with some Web3 transaction fees earlier this month. The Niji Warrior NFT serves as a kind of ID card, and if you missed your chance to snag one for free, you'll have to fork over a minimum of $14.38 (0.0022 in ethereum, according to Coinbase ) just to get in the game.

Then to add digital insult to injury, Rayman serves as the announcer for these gladiatorial deathmatches of the future. Rayman appears in the game but you don't even get to play as the wily, cartoon-ish game hero. He's forced to be the Marv Albert of this bloodthirsty cryptocash grab.

There's only one compelling reason to play the game: You won't need to exert much effort to get on the leaderboard. Totilo said he got into the top 10 of the global leaderboard — on a leaderboard that showed less than 100 players. I wouldn't call the game a runaway hit just yet.