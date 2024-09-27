Valve's Deadlock lets you turn cheaters into frogs

Valve is continuing the wonderful tradition of messing with people who feel the need to cheat in multiplayer games. In the latest update to Deadlock, the company's wildly popular new hero shooter that's currently invite-only , Valve added the game's first anti-cheat system.

When the system detects a cheater, Deadlock will offer the opposing team a choice . They can have the rulebreaker banned immediately and end the match right away. Behind door number two is the option to transform the cheater into a frog for the rest of the game. Valve will ban them afterwards. Valve will roll out this approach to bans over the next day or so. The results of affected matches won't count for the other players in the lobby.

This is what cheaters will look like if you turn them into a frog using the new anti-cheat



pic.twitter.com/ECVx7uQAud — Deadlock Intel (@IntelDeadlock) September 26, 2024