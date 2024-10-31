Playdate is officially getting a Season Two with ‘about a dozen games’ next year

Panic slipped some major news into its fall Playdate Update: Season Two is happening, and we’ll see it next year. Can I get a “hell yeah!”? It’s been over two years since Season One dropped, and in the time since, it’s remained unclear whether another would ever follow. But in today’s livestream, Panic’s Video & Podcast host Christa Mrgan confirmed that Season Two is a go, and it’s “happening next year.” Consolation for killing the Stereo Dock, perhaps?

There are a lot of details we still don’t know about Season Two, like how much it'll cost (Season One was included with the purchase of a Playdate), but a PR person for Panic confirmed to Engadget that Playdate owners will have to buy it from the Catalog. Information on pricing and the exact number of games will be released in 2025. The first season brought two games per week over the course of 12 weeks, amounting to 24 games in all. According to Mrgan, Season Two so far includes “about a dozen games.” There’s also apparently another “really cool surprise thing” that we aren’t allowed to know the details about just yet, and my curiosity is definitely piqued.

In addition to the Season Two announcement, the fall update also highlighted some upcoming Catalog games to look out for in the coming weeks and into 2025: Owlet’s Embrace, a metroidvania about an owl who is scared to fly; Comet, a puzzle-adventure game about a girl who is forced to face her fear of the dark after her brother goes missing; Office Chair Curling, which is exactly what it sounds like and looks absolutely absurd in the best way; Bwirds, a cute word puzzle game; a pinball game called Devils on the Moon from the makers of the Tetris-like, Pullfrog; and the top-down boat racing game, RowBot Rally.

There’s also a huge Catalog sale going on right now that runs through November 14. Some of our favorite Playdate games are deeply discounted, so if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to scoop up all the titles on your “to play” list, now would be the time.

Update, October 31 2024, 2:45PM ET: This story has been updated to include additional information from Panic/Playdate's PR.