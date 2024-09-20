A PS5 system update squashes those pesky Final Fantasy XVI bugs

Sony pushed a PS5 system update on Friday that Square Enix says is a response to Final Fantasy XVI bugs created by the console’s last firmware update. The publisher addressed the update on X (Twitter). “In response to the crashes and graphical bugs that were occurring on the PlayStation5 version of Final Fantasy XVI, [Sony Interactive Entertainment] have released a new system update,” the account posted. “Please try downloading and installing this update.”

Before today’s alleged fix, users reported that last week’s PS5 system update (24.06-10.00.00) triggered Final Fantasy XVI crashes while loading saves or fast-traveling. It could also add annoying black squares obstructing the in-game camera.

Sony has kept things vague, only describing the update with the alleged fix (24.06-10.01.00) as improving “system software performance and stability.” Earlier this week, IGN reported similar bugs in Star Wars Outlaws, Death Stranding and No Man’s Sky. It isn’t yet clear if the update fixes those games’ glitches.

Users on Reddit claimed today’s update has fixed the problems with Final Fantasy XVI. “Played for an hour post update with no issues,” u/AdSweaty411 wrote. “Yup no issues so far,” Redditor u/Icy-Confection-312 added. (We’ll update this story if any additional bug reports arise.)

You can update your PS5 by heading to Settings > System, then System Software > System Software Update and Settings. After the update appears, choose Update System Software. If you don’t see the available update (and haven’t already installed it), restart your console and try again.