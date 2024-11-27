December's PS Plus monthly games include It Takes Two and Temtem

Sony has revealed some games that PlayStation Plus members can claim in December, to help keep them busy throughout the long winter. This is a pretty good drop, and one pick is a bona-fide GOTY-winner.

First up, the co-op delight It Takes Two. We enjoyed this split-screen co-op adventure , even if we found the story to be a bit on the cheesy side. Simply put, the game is a strictly two-player affair and each person controls one half of a married couple as they navigate areas inspired by Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and other movies in which people shrink down for some reason. It was a legitimate hit upon release back in 2021, eventually winning Game of the Year at The Game Awards .

Temtem is monster-taming RPG, also known as a Pokémon clone. Pikachu-heads will find plenty to like here, including familiar turn-based battles and a whole bunch of cute (and deadly) creatures to collect. This game has a more robust online feature set than any Pokémon title, however, with an open world filled with actual people and their fighting pets. Players can chat and challenge these other tamers to battles. The entire game can also be played cooperatively with a friend.

Finally, there's Aliens: Dark Descent, a real-time strategy game in which players command a squad of marines as they try to stop a Xenomorph outbreak. As indicated by the title, it's set in the universe of the Alien franchise, complete with sinister agents of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. The large open levels are fun to navigate and the vibes are stellar. Incidentally, this game also hit Xbox Game Pass today .