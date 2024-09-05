Did Sony just reveal the PS5 Pro design in its 30th Anniversary announcement?

Today, Sony shared a first glimpse at what it has planned to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the PlayStation and it seems likely that a PS5 Pro will be a part of the party. Hidden in the marketing material is what may be an image of the rumored upgrade to the current-gen PS5 console. Zoom in between the "S" of the PlayStation logo and the "3" of 30th and you'll see a console similar to a PS5 that doesn't quite match the look of any past or present PlayStation product.

As people are pointing out, PS5 Pro design may have been revealed through the PlayStation 30th Anniversary image



PS5 Pro on the left, PS5 on the right https://t.co/oyfSZgs92R pic.twitter.com/kC09hTcmp6 — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 5, 2024

This is obviously not an official announcement or confirmation about the PS5 Pro, so we're really no closer to definitive news about the new hardware launch. But it's hard to ignore just how much the silhouette of that beefy console looks like the possible PS5 Pro rendering that was leaked in late August. The larger size and the three lines across the body seem pretty dang similar between the two images.

And if you want to go really far down the rabbit hole, the actual 30th anniversary of PlayStation is December 3. Sounds like the perfect day to start selling a powerful new console to me. That date would also align neatly with rumors circulating earlier this year that the PS5 Pro version would arrive in time for holiday shopping.

Besides the speculation around the PS5 Pro, Sony did formally share some news about how it plans to mark the big three-oh. Between October and January, the company is making some digital soundtracks from its games available for the first time on Spotify: God of War, God of War II, God of War: Ghost of Sparta, Twisted Metal, Starhawk and Unit 13. There will also be a special event aimed at getting first-time players introduced to the Gran Turismo franchise and a pretty darling collection of toys called Shapes of Play inspired by the colors and shapes of PlayStation consoles. And there's a little stage for a 30th anniversary photo op in the hub area of upcoming release Astro Bot, which looks just wonderful.