February's modest PlayStation Plus selection includes High on Life and Payday 3

Sony just revealed some new games available for PlayStation Plus subscribers in February . The lineup isn't particularly exciting, but does include some solid entries like Payday 3 and High on Life.

The company also made an announcement that could impact current PS4 owners, saying that "PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit and will only be occasionally offered" starting in 2026. This is something of a bummer, but understandable given that the PS4 came out in 2013 . Heck, even the PS5 is approaching its fifth birthday .

This won't impact titles that have already been downloaded, as subscribers will "continue to have access to games" as long as they remain a PS Plus member. Sony says it may "still provide titles that can be playable on both PS4 and PS5 consoles" after next year.

Now onto the games. Payday 3, available for PS5 only, is a great entry in the co-op bank-robbing franchise . This is a four-player title that's set several years after the events of Payday 2. Players get to rob banks and even take hostages. It's a good and bloody time.

High on Life is another FPS, but with tongue firmly planted in cheek . All of the weapons talk, for one, and most of them are voiced by Justin Roiland (who originally voiced both Rick and Morty of Rick and Morty.) Roiland has been mired in a sexual assault scandal , but there's an option to turn off the chatty guns . It'll be available for both PS4 and PS5.

Pac-Man World Re-Pac is a remake (or Re-Pac) of a 2004 platformer. This refresh offers an improved UI, fine-tuned mechanics and updated visuals. It's actually a pretty solid platformer . It's no Mario Odyssey or Astro Bot, but it gets the job done. It also includes the original arcade game, though it must be unlocked. This one will also be available for PS4 and PS5.

All three of the aforementioned titles will be available for download on February 4. Of course, PlayStation Plus both gives and takes each month. Some games are about to leave the service. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe will disappear on February 3.