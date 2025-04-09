Hogwarts Legacy and Blue Prince come to PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in April

Sony is beefing up the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for Extra and Premium subscribers with a bevy of new additions for April. The headliner here is Hogwarts Legacy. This is one of the biggest blockbusters of the past couple of years, even in the face of J.K. Rowling doing her darndest to destroy her personal Hogwarts legacy with anti-trans nonsense .

For the uninitiated, it's an open-world action RPG set at Harry Potter's favorite wizarding school. However, the game takes place in the 1890s, over a hundred years before Potter and his buds careened around the campus. The game hits the service on April 15.

Also on the docket this month is the puzzler Blue Prince. This is actually a day-one launch for the platform . The reviews of this one have been particularly effusive , with most people praising the clever puzzles, the atmospheric game world and the addition of roguelike mechanics. It'll be available for download on April 10.

The second installment of Don't Nod's Lost Records: Bloom & Rage will also be available on April 15 for subscribers as a day-one launch. This follow-up concludes the time-twisting narrative adventure that's set in both 1995 and 2022. This is generally considered a spiritual successor to the iconic Life is Strange.

Other games dropping this month include EA Sports PGA Tour and the restaurant management sim PlateUp! PS4 players are also getting a little treat, as Battlefield 1 will be available from April 15.