Lost Records and Blue Prince are coming to the PlayStation Game Catalog at launch

The spiritual successor to Life is Strange is heading to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog as a day-one freebie. The first installment of Don't Nod's Lost Records: Bloom & Rage hits Sony's subscription service later this month, along with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and immersive tennis in TopSpin 2K25. In addition, Sony previewed a couple of other cool-looking day-one titles heading to the service before long: Blue Prince and Abiotic Factor.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage tells the story of four high school friends (and punk rockers!) living in a deceptively picturesque Michigan town in 1995. The narrative adventure jumps between that era and 2022 as we gradually peel back the layers of, well, some freaky-ass stuff the girls uncovered.

Don't Nod

Each timeline gives you more of a glimpse into the "life-changing secrets" they stumbled upon back when Blues Traveler was on the charts — and why they're reuniting 27 years later. If you were into the Life is Strange series, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage should be right up your alley.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members can claim the game on its February 18 release date. And if you get sucked into the world, you won't have long to wait for the next chapter: It arrives in the April 15 batch of Sony's catalog.

EA / Respawn

That's also when Extra and Premium subscribers can claim Respawn's Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. The follow-up to Jedi: Fallen Order puts you back in the boots of Cal Kestis as he tries to fend off the Empire and rebuild the Jedi Order. In our 2023 preview, Engadget's Igor Bonifacic found it to be a bigger and better (if perhaps a bit too safe) sequel with larger worlds and new Force abilities to explore, as well as a handy grappling hook to kick it like Bionic Commando.

Arriving a bit later is Blue Prince, Dogubomb's clever title that takes the escape room concept and expands it into an entire mansion. Set in 1993, you inherit Mount Holly Estate, a sprawling building with a layout that changes daily. You get to choose its room configurations. The mansion has 45 rooms; your challenge is to find the 46th before all of your allotted movements expire.

"Each door is a decision," the developer promises. "And each room you pick adds another layer of strategy, puzzles and exploration to your adventure." PS Plus subscribers can step into the mysterious world of Blue Prince on its release date "this spring."

Playstack / Deep Field Games

Another day-one Plus title, Abiotic Factor is a six-player survival crafting game. Deep Field Games' creepy title has throwback graphics and a survival crafting vibe. Up to six players (but you can play solo, too) take on the roles of scientists stranded miles underground in a strange research facility. "Caught between paranormal containment failure, a military crusade and chaos from a dozen realms, the world's greatest minds must survive against the universe's biggest threats," the game blurb reads. It arrives as a day-one Game Catalog release this summer.

Other titles available for Premium and Extra members on February 18 include Hangar 13's TopSpin 2K25, where you can play as (among others) Serena Williams, Roger Federer or even throwbacks like Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe. The 2021 remake of the 1998 RPG SaGa Frontier is also on tap, as well as narrative sci-fi adventure Somerville, puzzle game Tin Hearts and the medieval slash-'em-up Mordhau.