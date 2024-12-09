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So, you just bought yourself an NVMe drive to add more storage to your PlayStation 5. Don't worry. If you're unsure of how to install the SSD, you have come to the right place. Not only is the process relatively simple, but this guide will take you through every step, including all the tools you need. If you came here looking for a recommendation on what NVMe to buy for your PS5 or PS5 Pro, check out our dedicated guide to the best SSDs for the PS5.

How to install a PS5 SSD

1. Power everything down to remove the stand

Before attempting to add more storage via an NVMe, ensure that you have Sony's latest software installed. Once you're up-to-date, installation of a PS5 SSD is fairly straightforward. Sony recommends a #1 Phillips or crosshead screwdriver, but this isn't rocket science. Any crossed screwdriver of a similar size will do fine. If you don't own a screwdriver, the DIY heroes from iFixit sell a great set for $20.

Begin by powering down your PS5 or PS5 Pro, unplugging everything, removing the stand and flipping it over to its underside. If you have a launch PS5, that's the side with the disc drive; if you have a launch Digital Edition, it's the side without the PlayStation logo cutout. As for the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro, the expansion slot is in the same place: behind the smaller of the two panels.

Sony has a video guide to popping off the outside cover here, but the gist is you gently lift up the opposing corners and slide the panel toward the flat end of the console. There's a knack to this, and it requires very little effort or strength. If you're not getting it, rather than force things, readjust your grip and try again.

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2. Access the drive bay

Once you've got everything open, you'll see a rectangular piece of metal with a screw holding it in place. Remove that screw, and you'll be able to access the drive bay.

You'll see five holes inside, each number corresponding to standard SSD drive lengths. The one numbered 110 will have a metal insert and screw inside. You need to remove the screw with a screwdriver, and then unscrew the insert with your fingers and move it to the relevant hole. For most drives, it's going to be 80.

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3. Slot in the SSD

Then take your SSD and slot it in. The slot is at the edge closest to the number "30," and SSDs are keyed to only fit in one way, so no force is required. If it's not sliding in, don't force it. You'll notice the SSD doesn't sit flat. That's fine and is as intended.

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4. Screw the drive bay back in

Once the SSD is seated, take the screw you removed from the insert, line it up with the little notch at the end of your SSD, and push down so it meets the insert. Give the screw a few turns — it doesn't need to be very tight — and you're done.

Replace the metal cover and screw it down, and then slide the plastic outer shell back on.

When you first turn on the PS5, it'll prompt you to format the drive. Do that! You have now successfully expanded your console's storage, and can go about downloading and moving games to it.