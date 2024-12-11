PlayStation’s 2024 Wrap-Up has been (mostly) out of commission for 24 hours

Sony's PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up has a slight problem: It isn't working. The site for accessing your year-end PlayStation stats and achievements has been down for maintenance since it launched nearly 24 hours ago. Push Square reports that, although some folks could briefly access their summaries, it quickly began showing errors to many before eventually collapsing. It now displays the "We'll be back soon" message in the above image. Oops!

The year-end replay is similar to Spotify Wrapped and other year-end summaries. Assuming Sony eventually gets it back up and running, it will show stats like your most played games, achievements, monthly gaming breakdowns, personal gaming style and more.

For the first time this year, Sony added historical data like the number of games played since creating your account and reflections on trophies you've earned. The 2024 edition includes a nod to PlayStation's 30th anniversary, with a retro PlayStation aesthetic and graphics that pay tribute to the brand's history.

The year-end rewind will be continually updated until the end of the year, so (once the kinks are ironed out), you'll still have a chance to change it with some furious December marathon sessions.

When Wrap Up returns, you can find it here. However, there are several requirements to be eligible. You'll need to be 18 or older with an active PlayStation Network account in your region and have played at least 10 hours on a PS4 or PS5 in the 2024 calendar year. Another point to consider is that you'll have to opt in to share "Full Data" (or "Additional Data" in some regions, including the EU) from your PS5 console. So, if you're (wisely) cautious about big corporations hoovering up your data, consider whether a few moments of profiled nostalgia justify that cost.