Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown highlights March's PS Plus lineup

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Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is the centerpiece of March's PlayStation Plus game catalog entries. The critically acclaimed metroidvania title is accompanied by Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, UFC 5, Arcade Paradise and the, uh, unforgettably titled Bang-on Balls: Chronicles. Meanwhile, you'll need a PS Plus Premium subscription to play the return of glorious PS1-era Mech-piloting action in the first three Armored Core games. This month's arrivals will all be available from March 18.

Ubisoft's Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is, by all accounts, a terrific game. It has all the series' elements like tight parkour controls, swordplay and challenging platforming (with a healthy share of magical secrets). Throw in its striking visual style with a rich color palette, and you have something special. Engadget's Lawrence Bonk found it to be "a fantastic metroidvania that could easily sit next to some of the classics of the genre, like Hollow Knight and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night."

FromSoftware

It even has a handy "memory shards" feature that other metroidvania titles would do well to copy: Capture a screenshot of an area you want to return to later and pin it to your map. Lest the neat mechanic make things too easy (something the genre rarely has to worry about), you only get a limited number of memory shard slots.

Despite receiving rave reviews across the board, The Lost Crown reportedly only sold around 300,000 copies during its first few weeks after launch, so Ubisoft did its Ubisoft thing and disbanded the team that made it. (Sigh.) Although that means we almost certainly won't see more DLC or a sequel, at least most of its developers are still working at Ubisoft on other projects. And hey, there's another Prince of Persia game to look forward to as early as next year.

Bandai Namco

Other highlights for Extra and Premium members include Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, which gives fast-paced arcade soccer a striking visual makeover (and a storyline!), and the nostalgic management sim (with bonus mini-games) Arcade Paradise.

You'll also get the indie platformer Bang-On Balls: Chronicles, which is a bit like taking a 3D Kirby game, cutting most of the transformations and adding quirky, slapstick humor (like optional flatulence). There's also UFC 5 if you're into EA Sports' take on bare-knuckle brawling.

FromSoftware

Basking in the glow of the acclaimed 2024 entry Armored Core: Fires of Rubicon, Sony is turning back the clock to the series' roots. PS Plus Premium subscribers can play Armored Core (1997), Armored Core: Project Phantasma (1997) and Armored Core: Master of Arena (1999) for the first time on their modern PlayStation consoles (PS5 and PS4).

The innovative (and highly customizable!) mech series laid the groundwork for the 2024 entry, which Engadget's Igor Bonifacic praised as "an incredible achievement in game design and thematic cohesion, and, I think, a promise of what we can expect from FromSoftware's next generation of talent."

This month's PS Plus games will be available from March 18. You can read the full list of entries on the PlayStation blog.